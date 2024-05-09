Matthew Tuck, 29, is believed to be staying in the Harrogate area.

North Yorkshire Police say they have carried out extensive inquiries to locate him and are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now to get in touch.

"If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, please call us on 999," said a force spokesperson.

If you do not want to speak to the police, you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.

You can also call them on 101 and pass information to the North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room.

Please quote the reference number 12240029930 when passing information.