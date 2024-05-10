The Met Office says that weather is expected to continue to warm up across the country, as high pressure systems dominate.

York is expecting three days in a row (May 10-12) with highs of 22 degrees Celsius, each of those days would be York's hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office warned that the warm weather brings an increase in UV levels, and over the next few days, they are expected to reach moderate to high levels across the UK.

"It is important that, if you are in an area that is particularly sunny over the next few days, you take steps to ensure that you and your family are protected from these increased UV levels," a spokesperson said.

The outlook for this weekends weather (Image: Newsquest)

Pollen levels also increase as the temperature rises, with medium to high levels over the next five days.

Despite the increasing temperatures, York is expecting largely cloudy conditions over the coming weekend.

Weather conditions are expected to return to a more unsettled pattern as we head into the new working week.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: "On Monday we're likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day."