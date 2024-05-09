A road in North Yorkshire has closed following a crash.
First reported at 1.54pm, the crash is on the A1041, Bawtry Road, which is just to the south of Selby.
Traffic is said to be affected both ways from Barlow Common Road to Thief Lane and the road is now closed.
The Press understands that two fire engines are at the scene.
