Three people in York were arrested in a police drugs raid.
The neighbourhood policing team in York worked with an organised crime unit, York community safety hub and the operational support unit to execute two warrants in York.
The warrants were issued to target those who the police suspected to be taking part in the supply of drugs into the Clifton area of York.
Three people were arrested in the operation on Tuesday (May 7), North Yorkshire Police said. They have since been released under investigation as inquiries continue.
Sergeant Stuart Henderson, of the York neighbourhood policing team, said: "We thank the community for their ongoing support and are committed to preventing harm that is created by those individuals that are involved in serious and organised crime.
"The activity conducted today is a small part of our ongoing work to 'clear' and address the levels of crime within the Clifton area."
- An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with no license or insurance, possession of criminal property and conspiracy to supply class-A drugs. A 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and conspiracy to supply class-A drugs.
