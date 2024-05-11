Members of a delegation from York crossed the Atlantic in a trade mission, where they unveiled a ledger stone which now sits in St Thomas' Church, in Fifth Avenue.

The delegation included the Lord Mayor of York, the Archbishop of York, representatives from the University of York and York St John University, and business leaders.

As part of the venture, the delegation stayed for Ascension Day celebrations. With The Most Revd Michael B. Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, preaching at the Evening Mass at St Thomas’ Church.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell presided at this service.

The unveiling of the Ledger Stone (Image: Supplied)

Bishop Michael, speaking about Archbishop Stephen, said: "I consider him not only a colleague, but indeed, a friend.

"His infectious faith is a witness to the way of love that Jesus taught us, and it is a delight to welcome him here."

The Ascension Day service concluded the official visit to New York which began with Archbishop Stephen preaching and blessing a ledger stone designed by York Minster stonemasons and commemorating the link between York and New York.

The historic Evensong service marking the centenary, held at St Thomas’ Church, included a message from King Charles read by Hannah Young, British Consul General to New York.

Lord Mayor of York, Chris Cullwick speaking (Image: Supplied)

Archbishop Stephen said: "It has been a privilege and an honour to join with others in marking one hundred years of friendship between our two great cities.

"The messages of unity and partnership we have shared must be cherished.

"It is the way we will build coalitions of good will and help bring peace and prosperity to our needy and often divided world."

During his visit, the Archbishop met with Dame Barbara Woodward, the UK’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General and Dr Martin Kimani, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN also met with Archbishop Stephen.

The Anglican Communion maintains a year-round presence at the United Nations to ensure churches’ voices are heard on global issues like conflict, movement of refugees and climate change, and to create local partnerships with the UN in response to crises.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed with Archbishop Stephen Cottrell (Image: Supplied)



Dr Kimani said: "It was good to meet His Grace, Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, and to explore the vital collaboration between states and religious institutions and leaders to revive multilateralism.

"It's crucial that the emerging multipolar world honours non-intervention, sovereign equality, peaceful dispute resolution, and the power to hold the mighty accountable while protecting the vulnerable."



The Revd Canon Carl Turner, Rector of St Thomas, said: "Saint Thomas Church is honoured to have hosted the delegation from York and participating in this collaboration.

"Although the two cities are vastly different in size, each have local government and church leaders engaged in the local community on exactly the same issues including caring for refugees, displaced persons, migrants, and tackling human trafficking."