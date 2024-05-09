Two people were arrested as police officers tracked down stolen bicycles in York.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were monitoring CCTV cameras yesterday (Wednesday, May 9) after reports of ongoing bike thefts in the city.
Officers went to an area where three stolen bikes were and “after a small foot chase” two people were arrested, a force spokesperson said.
The bikes were brought back to Fulford Road police station.
One has been reunited with its owner but two others (pictured) remain at the station.
Police urge the owners of the bikes to call 101 and quote reference number 12240080536.
