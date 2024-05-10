Dawn Halloways, 50, had no previous convictions before her action in Micklegate in the city centre in the run-up to Christmas and the two were strangers to each other, the court heard.

Kathryn Walters, prosecuting, said the driver was parked outside the Priory pub about midday on December 19, when a member of the public alerted him to Halloways’ actions.

She had a knife in her hand and was using it to try and stab a tyre.

But the driver managed to grab the weapon and stop her from completing the action. His tyres were not damaged.

Halloways was abusive towards him. When police arrived and arrested her, she told them: “I did it, I am sorry.”

Halloways, of Priory Street, off Micklegate, York, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal damage, carrying a knife in public and a public order offence.

She was made subject to a two-year community order with six-months’ alcohol treatment and 15 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

For her, Kevin Blount said she was “extremely embarrassed” about her behaviour and very remorseful. She had a long-standing alcohol problem which had been exacerbated by recent events in her life.