The Millie Wright Children’s Charity was founded in May 2022 by Ceri and Nigel Wright, in memory of their daughter Millie, who sadly passed away in 2021, aged 13, due to an underlying auto-immune health condition.

Based at Leeds Children’s Hospital and recognised by Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, the charity provides practical, emotional, mental health and wellbeing support for children and their families throughout their stay in hospital.

As one of the UK’s largest specialist children’s hospitals, Leeds Children’s Hospital offers a wide range of treatments and care for children from across the country.

The charity's patron, and former Olympic gymnast, Nile Wilson, said: "I am honoured to be patron of The Millie Wright Children’s Charity and am excited to join the ‘Run For Millie’ on Saturday, May 18.

Patron of the charity, Nile Wilson, will be joining the run (Image: Newsquest)

"The event is for everyone and anyone - you can run, jog, walk – just as long as you have fun. And talking of fun, we’d love everyone to come in fancy dress, so lace up your trainers and come join in the celebrations and fundraising."

Co-founder of The Millie Wright Children’s Charity, Nigel Wright, said: "We’d love everyone to join our ‘Run For Millie’ to help us celebrate what would have been Millie’s 16th Birthday and to raise important funds for our #feedtheparents initiative.

Millie Wright (Image: Submitted)

"Ever since the charity launched, we have been campaigning for parents to be fed in hospital when caring for their seriously ill child.

"We know from our own experience while looking after Millie, just how important this is. The money raised by this event will be used to provide food for parents and carers looking after seriously ill children."