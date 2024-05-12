Tianyi and Jinyi Zhou are embarking on their "Field of Dreams" ride to raise money to tackle educational inequality in the UK.

The pair will cycle from the Elland Road football stadium in Leeds to Harrow School in Middlesex - a distance of 211 miles - in June.

The proceeds of the three-day ride will be split between the Leeds United Foundation and Harrow School, where the two brothers are pupils.

Tianyi said: "Educational inequality is an issue that is very close to both our hearts and we trust our cycle ride will raise both money and awareness of this vital cause.

READ NEXT:

"By raising money for the Leeds United Foundation, we are supporting their continuous efforts to provide education and life-changing experiences for children of diverse backgrounds."

Vicky Conning, Fundraising and Events officer for the Leeds United Foundation, added: "We are so grateful to Tianyi and Jinyi for undertaking this gruelling cycle ride.

"The money will help fund the Foundation’s amazing Primary Choices programme which will be hosted at Elland Road."

If you would like to donate to Tianyi and Zhou's fundraiser, their Just Giving page can be found online via the link here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Fieldofdreamsride