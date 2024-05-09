From May 1 until September 30, dogs are not permitted within signposted zones on sections of Filey, Scarborough South Bay and North Bay, Whitby West Cliff and Sandsend beaches.

On the smaller beach on the east side of Whitby, known as Tate Hill Beach, dogs are only allowed if they are on a lead.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “We are a nation of dog-lovers and many people who live or visit our coastal destinations do so with their four-legged friends.

“Whilst we want to accommodate dogs in as many places as possible, we want to ensure everyone can enjoy our beaches safely, especially over summer when we see an increase in people visiting them.

“We thank in advance all of the responsible dog owners who respect both the dog exclusion zones and other people on the beach during the summer season.”

Under the Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Order, a fixed penalty fine for owners allowing their dogs on restricted beaches is £100.

A detailed map, showing where dogs are permitted between these dates, can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/environment-and-neighbourhoods/animals/dogs/dog-walking-bans-scarborough-area