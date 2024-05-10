VIEWING the pictures and reading the article in The Press regarding the budding artist/artists who took upon themselves to circle a number of potholes in Middlecroft Drive, Strensall, and writing comments of " joke " and " road tax " one thought came to mind: obviously it isn't a Banksy.

If it had been,the council would have been around like a rat up a drain pipe, digging up the offending holes and signage, and by now moved them to an art gallery, hung them on a wall and be charging the public a fortune to view them!

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

