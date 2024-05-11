As previously reported by The Press, GMB Union, which represent Deliveroo couriers, is calling for a new cycle lane to run through the centre of York.

The union has said the cycle lane will not only improve the efficiency of deliveries, but it will also recognise the contribution that couriers make to the local economy.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, has since backed the union and its campaign.

She said: "I’m really pleased to give the GMB’s campaign for a new cycle lane in York my backing.

READ NEXT:

"There are many benefits for those who work in and around the city, local businesses, and for the environment.

"A new cycle lane – operating at a speed that ensures everyone can safely enjoy our city centre - will help to breathe new life into our streets and encourage more people to leave their cars at home.

"To really boost cycling in York, we also need much safer cycle routes into the city centre, and secure bike parking for people when they get here.”

Cristian Santabarbara, GMB national rep and Deliveroo courier in York, added: "Our members work hard as self-employed couriers and a cycle route will make work better for us and others visiting, living and working in the city centre."