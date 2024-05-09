The temporary proposal that we were assured would only be in place for three years.

Now six years later the abominable intrusion into the historic core, subsidised by York taxpayers and endured by local residents remains in place.

This is nothing to be proud of.

It is a disgraceful desecration of an historic city and an abuse of taxpayers’ money.

I shall crack open the champagne when the hideous scrapyard is finally cleared and there is a full independent inquiry into the whole affair going right back to the sudden clearance of the site on entirely spurious grounds of structural safety.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

---

Struggle to get into York city centre to shop

DO any of your readers find it difficult to get into York city centre to their EE shops? After closing their shop on Monks Cross, you could easily park outside with a Blue Badge. Come on EE, not everyone can get into York city centre. Have a re-think please.

V P Lockwood,

Western Terrace,

New Earswick,

York

---

---

Ironic Mayoral result

HOW ironic that the only Conservative regional Mayor to keep his job was Ben Houchen in the north east.

Someone who openly has little regard for Prime Minister Sunak, as do thousands of grassroot Tories, all being totally disgusted with those in Westminster responsible for bringing the party to its knees, solely content to fiddle along, polishing inflated egos, as did Nero when Rome was ablaze.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby