Three people were taken to hospital after a crash by York's outer ring road.
North Yorkshire Police said a car was recovered from a hedge on the roadside after a collision involving a black Volkswagen Tiguan and a grey Mini Cooper.
Everyone involved went to hospital with minor injuries, the force said.
"It happened at approximately 5.20pm on Monday, May 6 on Moor Lane near to the junction with the A1237," said a police spokesperson.
The road was closed for a short time to allow for the recovery of the vehicles and investigation work to take place.
READ NEXT:
- Police swoop to seize large quantity of suspected cocaine in North Yorkshire
- Man left with serious head injuries after incident in York city centre
- Science festival set to launch in York - and it's being hosted in pubs
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.
Anyone who can help is asked to email: josh.wands-murray@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Josh Wands-Murray.
Information can be passed to us anonymously, via the independent charity CrimeStoppers.
Please quote reference 12240079433 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article