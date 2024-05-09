North Yorkshire Police said a car was recovered from a hedge on the roadside after a collision involving a black Volkswagen Tiguan and a grey Mini Cooper.

Everyone involved went to hospital with minor injuries, the force said.

"It happened at approximately 5.20pm on Monday, May 6 on Moor Lane near to the junction with the A1237," said a police spokesperson.

The road was closed for a short time to allow for the recovery of the vehicles and investigation work to take place.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Anyone who can help is asked to email: josh.wands-murray@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Josh Wands-Murray.

Information can be passed to us anonymously, via the independent charity CrimeStoppers.

Please quote reference 12240079433 when passing on information.