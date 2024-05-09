Carter Towler’s York office director Miles Lawrence said his company has ‘hit the ground running’ since it opened its office at Tower House, Fishergate.

“I am particularly pleased with the range of property deals we have been working on. There have been two sales totalling just over £3m, one is an industrial property and the other leisure, and there have been two significant retail lettings. Judging by our current pipeline of enquiries it looks like we’re going to continue to be busy for the foreseeable future, which is very encouraging.”

Acting on behalf of White Gable Properties Ltd, Miles and his team have negotiated the £1.6m sale of a warehouse and covered yard at James Street, York. The 14,500 sq ft property has been purchased by property investor and developer Northminster Properties Ltd.

In the second deal, Carter Towler concluded the £1.45m sale of York Motor Sports Village at Kathryn Avenue to Birmingham-based Teamwork Karting. Located by the LNER Community Stadium and Monks Cross Shopping Park, the 0.7-acre indoor karting centre includes a 21,800 sq ft warehouse, leisure unit and customer parking.

Finally, there have been two lettings at York city centre’s Stonebow House. The prominent, mixed-use property has recently been entirely transformed in an imaginative £17m scheme.

Acting on behalf of the landlord, Oakgate Group, Miles has negotiated new lease deals with expanding entertainment operator Roxy Leisure Holdings and My Dentist, the UKs largest dental provider. Roxy Leisure has taken a 20-year lease on 17,000 sq ft and My Dentist Group will be occupying 8,350 sq ft on a 15-year lease.

Carter Towler’s managing director, Ian Greenwood, concluded: “We couldn’t be more delighted with the progress Carter Towler’s York office has made within its first three months. The volume and calibre of transactions completed underscore Miles’s experience and tenacity. We look forward to continued success in York under his leadership.”

Carter Towler began 75 years ago and employs 50 people. In the past year it has handled over 350 commercial, industrial and investment property deals and currently manages 5,000 properties for its clients nationwide.