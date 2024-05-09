Police continue to search for James Joseph Smyth after he failed to return to North Sea Camp in Freiston, Boston, on Tuesday, April 30, following an agreed temporary release.

The 57-year-old is serving a sentence for grievous bodily harm (GBH) and robbery.

He was last seen in Harrogate on Wednesday, May 1 – the day after he was seen walking along a river in the direction of York city centre.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said officers are "continuing enquiries in the Yorkshire area following this sighting" and due to Smyth's links with Leeds and the West Yorkshire area.

Smyth is described as white, 6ft, 1in, of slim build and around 64kg.

He has long grey-brown hair - sometimes worn in a topknot - a long grey beard and moustache and green eyes.

He has a scar on his nose and left eye lid, a distinctive tattoo on his left wrist with the words ‘Daniel’ and ‘Tracey’ and a tattoo of a devil on his right shoulder. He sometimes wears glasses.

Police urge anyone who sees Smyth not to approach him and to call 101 quoting incident 387 of 30 April.