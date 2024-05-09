I am particularly interested in achieving a better understanding of the array of health conditions that impact my constituents so I can champion improvements in care and research.

In the coming weeks I am looking forward to meeting with the Minister for Science, Research, and Innovation, where I will build on the conversations I have had with constituents and Parkinson’s UK.

The meeting seeks to further press the Government to invest in vital research which will allow us to understand the causes of Parkinson’s, and importantly, find treatments to stem or stop the condition.

In addition to this meeting, I have requested a meeting with Health Ministers to discuss the potential of locally led initiatives to encourage and support those living with Parkinson’s to stay active and social.

I was deeply concerned by a case brought to my attention by a constituent regarding the provision of care for those with both dementia and down syndrome under the age of 65.

I was fascinated to learn that your chances of developing dementia are exponentially increased if you have down syndrome.

It is so important that our care system and the healthcare professionals are equipped to deal with the additional needs and demands of those living with both dementia and down syndrome. I have written to the Minister of State for Care on this matter, and I am in the process of securing a meeting with the Health Secretary to push for additional support in this area.

I will be meeting with the Prime Minister in my capacity as the Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) to further lobby him for decisive action and leadership from the UK in tackling this significant threat.

The UN High Level Meeting in September is fast approaching, and it is so important that this often-overlooked health threat is illuminated and that the political will is built in both developed and developing nations. This is a point I raised with the Deputy Foreign Secretary in Foreign Office Questions last week.

I was pleased to attend a meeting to discuss the impact of UTIs (urinary tract infections) and the potential of new and innovative treatments.

I was delighted that the Chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, The Rt Hon Caroline Nokes MP, could join me in this meeting and I will be liaising with Ministers and Caroline to further raise awareness of this issue that disproportionately affects women.

In non-health related news, I met with James Cartlidge MP, the Minister of State for Defence Procurement, following the much welcome announcement that Queen Elizabeth Barracks, Strensall, will remain open and active.

Strensall has had a close relationship with the British Armed Forces for over 150 years, and therefore it is fantastic news that this relationship will be continuing.

Naturally, with the site remaining active, we will see the MOD invest in the site with new infrastructure, primarily for accommodation and training facilities.

I was made aware that it is expected there will be a net increase of 336 soldiers based at the barracks, with the medical group expected to double in size. The investment into the site will also bring economic benefits to the wider local economy with more people being based at the barracks.

I understand from my conversation with MOD officials that the DIO will be engaging with City of York Council (CYC) and that the Planning Inspectorate has been notified.

I will be monitoring developments incredibly closely and ensuring that the important conversations are had around the impact that this decision will have on our Local Plan for York.

Officials from the DIO stated in the meeting that it is their working assumption that investment will start to be unlocked for the start of the financial year in 2025, and that it is hoped that the construction will begin in 2027.

This is an incredibly welcomed decision that will bring investment to the site, supports our local economy, and is an all-round benefit for our brilliant Armed Forces.

I cannot end this column without commenting on the York and North Yorkshire Mayor election result. While I am understandably disappointed that my friend Keane Duncan was not elected, I wish David Skaith the very best of luck in the new role. I will work with him to deliver investment in York Outer and ensure our city’s voice is heard.

Julian Sturdy is the Conservative MP for York Outer