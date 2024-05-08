Walking in the campus of St John’s University at about 5pm on Friday I was surprised to see students sitting in the seating area outside the bar area smoking.
The University and grounds are a designated ‘no smoking zone’ and yet at least two women sat puffing smoke over themselves and others in the immediate area.
Smoking has once again become a fashionable statement amongst many individuals.
I wish they could witness the harm and damage smoking created in the 60s and 70s, and the large numbers afflicted with smoking-related health problems.
They used to say if you don’t learn from history you are condemned to repeat its mistakes.
I’ve never spoken to anyone who smoked who was pleased that they’d ever started the dirty, filthy habit and who hadn’t regretted it ever since.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
