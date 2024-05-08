Abbey Eldgey, from Driffield, was killed when a white BMW and black Audi crashed in Frodingham Road near to the junction with Cross Road between Brandesburton and North Frodingham at about 8pm on Sunday (May 5).

“Abbey was such a sociable person and loved being around her friends. She particularly loved walking her beloved dog Bruno, and not a single day will go by where we all won’t miss her infectious smile,” her family said in a tribute through Humberside Police.

“Abbey was an amazing daughter, sister, partner, and friend and we, along with her dog Bruno, will miss her more than we could ever begin to put into words.

“We are truly heartbroken.”

Humberside Police said Ms Eldgey and a man who was driving the other car were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Both families continue to be supported by specially trained officers,” a police spokesperson said.

The force said its investigation into the crash continues and urged anyone with information that is yet to speak to police to come forward.

Anyone who saw the crash or has any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time should phone 101 quoting log 496 of May 5.