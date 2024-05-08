Some bus passengers will miss that gentle sweep and slope that heralded the approach to York Station.

As you crossed it there was the accompanying frisson of excitement at the prospect of transferring to a train bound for exotic, distant destinations like Poppleton or Penzance.

Or perhaps a change of buses to a route number somewhere between 1 and 843 - or even a bus ‘lucky dip’. The Queen Street Bridge could be seen as a sign of impending travel and adventure.

It’ll be missed by different people, in different ways for different reasons. But hopefully its successor will be a distinct improvement, = a net gain for York.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York