Many council housing tenants are not in a financial position to move to another property.

A young family we know were recently driven to despair when their furniture was blackened with the damp, their clothing stank of mould, shoes under the bed were green and mouldy and the walls black with mould. Dehumidifiers in each room raised unaffordable electricity bills.

Mr Laverack, I suggest that you try to imagine yourself in their position and have some sympathy for the victims of mould.

I wouldn’t like to be one of your tenants if your advice to them is ‘if you don’t like it, just move!’

Mary Morton, Hob Moor Drive, Holgate, York