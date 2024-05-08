City of York planners are recommending that the council’s planning committee approve the centre when it meets next Thursday.

If approved, the scheme would provide a fit-for-purpose home that would allow the Island, formed in 2007, to boost its support to young people, more than 3,000 of which have received help so far.

The 3.4ha site off New Lane, Huntington, was once the Bradley’s Farmshop, which would be demolished, with its replacement becoming the charity’s dedicated hub.

Facilities in the two-storey building would include flexible spaces for activities such as a café, recording studio, therapy rooms, tutoring areas, and health advisory rooms.

Outside would feature an extensive landscaped recreational area, offering space for sports facilities, gardening, woodland walks, and outdoor play. There would also be landscaped space including an outdoor gym, parkland, meadows, sensory garden, and growing areas.

The planning application has received much support, including from both York MPs Julian Sturdy and Rachael Maskell, local colleges, the York Civic Trust and the North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

Overall, the city council received 24 letters of support after the application was submitted in summer 2022.

Council officials said the scheme, situated in Green Belt land, was by definition harmful but the public benefits of the scheme outweighed this so it presented the ‘very special circumstances’ to allow approval.

Therefore, approval was recommended with a final decision to be made by the Secretary of State.

Nigel Poulton MBE, CEO of The Island welcomed the recommended approval.

He said: “A new fit-for-purpose home for The Island would transform the quality of care and support we can provide to young people from across York and allow us to collaborate with the local authority and local groups to share in the great many benefits of this project”.

“We hope that the Councillors can see the massive benefits that these plans can bring to young people in York.”

Rachael Maskell said: “The Island provides outstanding support to young people in York.Those using the service will be able to grow in confidence with the security which The Island provides through its mentoring and development programmes. This site, co-designed by and for young people, will give them unique opportunities to make friends, recognise their talents and see themselves flourish, as well as simply to be able to find a peaceful and calm space to enjoy or reflect.”

Julian Sturdy MP said: “The Island is currently based temporarily at a facility on Shipton Road and the new plans would provide a sustainable future which will allow this vital charity to support more young people from across York.

“I know about the important work done by this charity which has supported hundreds of young people, so I welcome the plans to improve The Island’s offer, but also the plans to collaborate with other charities and community groups.

"I understand the charity has looked at various sites across the city and the site on New Lane provides the space and availability required to progress this plan. The plans are an exciting proposition which will provide York with a modern, fit for purpose space to help young people progress and meet their potential”.