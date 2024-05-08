A driver and their passenger were treated by paramedics after the car they were in crashed into a wall in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.

Two fire crews, police and paramedics rushed to the scene in Knaresborough shortly before 12.50pm today (Wednesday, May 8).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the two elderly people were taken out of the vehicle by firefighters.

“Both the driver and passenger were left in the care of paramedics and police remained on scene until the building could be inspected by an engineer,” a service spokesperson said.