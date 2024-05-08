North Yorkshire Police yesterday (Tuesday, May 7) revealed that two York primary schools – along with one in the Hambleton area – were visited by a man posing as a Highways Agency workman offering to paint parking lines or private zebra crossings.

The force confirmed that he does not work for the Highways Agency.

It said that, as part of his con, the man said he could carry out the work because he had "left-over line-painting material".

Fortunately, staff at the schools in York did not hand over the money when they were visited by the man on Tuesday, April 30.

He visited a school in the Hambleton area on Thursday, May 2, and carried out the same scam.

But after work was completed, the man demanded excessive payment for the work which was substandard, North Yorkshire Police said.

A police spokesperson said payment was not made and he left the premises.

They today (Thursday, May 8) explained that since the force published the warning a further seven schools in the York and Scarborough areas have contacted the police to say they have also been targeted.

“They reported the same scam and all gave a similar description of the suspect,” the spokesperson said.

“Our investigation is continuing today with this new information and we are urging any schools or any other organisations who have been approached to contact the officer in the appeal below if they have CCTV of the vehicle or suspect.”

The man is described as white skinned but tanned, around 6ft tall and aged about 25 to 30.

He is described as having white, straight teeth and short blonde hair with the front gelled up.

He wore a brand new yellow hi-viz top without any brandings, drove a white unmarked van and had the correct tools to undertake the work.

Police in warning to businesses over scam

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The 'left-over paint' scam is used by criminals who offer ambiguous verbal quotes for a low price and then charge inflated prices when work is completed. They may make demands for payments.

“The work is often completed to a low standard with substandard materials. A variation on the scam is to offer resurfacing work.

“While on this occasion it appears schools are being targeted, other organisations such as churches, hospitals, sports clubs and private businesses - anywhere with car parks really - need to be vigilant.”

He added: “Advice to both businesses and individuals is that if you want work done please approach established companies or individuals that you can talk to again if anything goes wrong and agree a price and contract in writing.”

Any organisation or person who has been made an offer to carry out similar line painting work should contact their local trading standards team and North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information about the offences in Hambleton or York should contact PC 1864 Fiona Wilding via email on Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk and quote reference 12240076720.