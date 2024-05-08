North Yorkshire Police said the driver was reported for “high speed” on the A1M near Selby Fork yesterday (Tuesday, May 7).

The driver was caught during a police crackdown on road offences on the A1M called Operation Mainland – a partnership between North Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Police, Leeds City Council’s Serious and Organised Environment Team and Taxi Licencing Team and the DVSA.

Over 30 police officers patrolled the motorway from South Yorkshire to the border with North and West Yorkshire in marked and unmarked cars.

Police cracked down on road offences on the A1M during Operation Mainland on Tuesday (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

North Yorkshire Police said three arrests were made for various offences which include possession of an offensive weapon, driving whilst disqualified and drug driving.

The force said officers also found and recovered a stolen vehicle, reported five vehicles for dangerous or insecure loads, reported three vehicles for minor defects, seized four cars for not having insurance, reported three drivers for not wearing a seatbelt, reported seven vehicles for defective lights or indicators and reported a driver for using their phone while behind the wheel.

Read next: Nine arrests as police crack down on crime in York and Selby

Meanwhile, the DVSA issued 10 immediate prohibitions for dangerous defects which included loose fuel tanks, deflated inner tyres on double axles and tyre cords exposed.

Inspector Clive Turner from North Yorkshire Police’s roads policing group said it was a “successful day” of action.

“We were disappointed to find so many vehicles which needed to be taken off the road immediately due to the condition they were in,” he said.

“Road safety should be a priority for every motorist, it only takes a minor defect or a lapse of concentration to cause a collision which can result in tragic consequences.”