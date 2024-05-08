It dates from the 1950s and shows a queue for the Bridge Street branch of York butchers' Wrights.

For many years, the company had a factory at Skelton and shops around the city, including in Bridge Street, Acomb, Clifton, Whip-ma-Whop-ma-gate, Blossom Street and Nunnery Lane.

Today, they are no more, although a doorway mosaic remains in Blossom Street; the sign above the Bridge Street shop was removed in 2016.

Readers have been sharing their memories of Wrights in our nostalgia Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories (www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia).

