ANYONE recognise this old photo?
It dates from the 1950s and shows a queue for the Bridge Street branch of York butchers' Wrights.
For many years, the company had a factory at Skelton and shops around the city, including in Bridge Street, Acomb, Clifton, Whip-ma-Whop-ma-gate, Blossom Street and Nunnery Lane.
Today, they are no more, although a doorway mosaic remains in Blossom Street; the sign above the Bridge Street shop was removed in 2016.
Readers have been sharing their memories of Wrights in our nostalgia Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories (www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia).
We will be running a special feature on memories of Wrights in The Press soon - so if you have old photos or memories, please share them in the Facebook group, or email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk.
And if you love old York stories and photos, make sure to buy The Press every Wednesday for our eight-page Nostalgia supplement.
