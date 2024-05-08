“It’s vital that communities understand the role of mayor and what it means,” Mr Skaith said.

“This is a huge opportunity to make lives better for people across the region long into the future.

“I take the responsibility very seriously and I want to ensure that we get this right and deliver benefits to communities now and for the future.

“So over my first few weeks as mayor, I want to take every opportunity to listen to communities across the region.”

He will begin, in his first week in the job, by meeting with key leaders in York.

Among those he is scheduled to see are leaders from Explore York, North Yorkshire Police, York CVS, Network Rail, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, the University of York and York College, York BID and Make It York, Unison, York Civic Trust, and York Minster.

The new metro mayor has already signed the ‘Declaration of Acceptance of Office’ by which he formally took up his new post.

Political leaders of all colours from across the region have welcomed Mr Skaith’s appointment – and have pledged to work with him to make devolution a success.

City of York Council’s Labour leader Claire Douglas said: “I’m delighted to congratulate Mayor Skaith on his election to this hugely important position and to say how much we look forward to working with him to advance the priorities of York residents, business and organisations, as well as those across the region.

“The election of a mayor builds on the progressive partnership developed by York and North Yorkshire Councils, leaving our region well placed to realise the benefits presented by devolution.”

York’s Liberal Democrat opposition leader Cllr Nigel Ayre said: “We congratulate David on his result.

“We look forward to working with the new mayor to tackle the issues that matter to residents such as transport, housing and the climate emergency.”

North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative leader Carl Les, meanwhile, said the election of a mayor for York and North Yorkshire would bring ‘so many benefits’ for hundreds of thousands of people in the region.

“I would like to welcome the mayor to his new role, and we are looking forward to forging a close working relationship with him to make the most of this hugely significant moment for politics here in York and North Yorkshire,” he said.

“The appointment of the mayor will mean we have more decisions being made locally and millions of pounds in additional funding from the Government to target the issues that really matter to people.

“The election of the mayor will mean we can drive forward the benefits of devolution in the region, which will mean better jobs and improved training, more affordable housing and boosting the green industry sector to tackle climate change.”

The new mayor leads the new York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority in delivering the region’s devolution deal, which is worth more than £540 million over 30 years.

The mayor will work with City of York Council and North Yorkshire Council to deliver devolved funds and attract new investment.