Rainbow Playgroup, a nursery on the site of Carr Lane Primary School, has celebrated five decades in the same location by throwing a party for the children and staff.

Manager Gemma Gavin said: “Rainbow has been operating on the site for 50 years. It has always been a big part of the community, starting as a playgroup, and it’s evolved into a nursery as time goes on.”

The party, organised by the nursery team, featured musical statues, musical bumps, a pinata, a party lunch, and an extra special cupcake provided for each child.

Gemma was quick to praise her ‘amazing’ team for the relationship that they’d built with both students and parents.

She said: “Families know us. If one child goes here, their siblings follow. We’ve even had children’s children attend!”

Staff and students celebrate as Rainbow Playgroup turns 50 (Image: Alice Kavanagh)

All staff at the nursery are local to the area and some, Gemma included, even attended Rainbow during their own childhood.

Rainbow Playgroup caters for children between the ages of two and four, with 36 children currently on the books. All staff are trained up to a minimum of level three and hold relevant paediatric first aid certificates, alongside up to date Safeguarding, Food Hygiene, FGM, and Prevent qualifications.