Three years ago, salon owner Emily Dodd took the plunge and took over the ownership of the Millionhairs business on Leeman Road during the Covid pandemic after renting a beauty room for two years.

During this time the uncertainty of the future was huge but Emily took the decision to take over the lease and refurbish during Lockdown and the business has had a new lease of life, turning Millionhairs into Millionhairs Hair & Beauty.

Since then, the Salon has become official stockists of Moroccan Oil and DIBI Milano Skincare being the number one brands but still mainaining a local salon atmosphere with professionalism.

For 12 years these prestigious awards have celebrated the stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry.

These awards are separated into different chapters so as to highlight a wider pool of talent with chapter 2 recognising the very best from Yorkshire & the North East of England.

This year’s event winners were announced at an elegant ceremony held at Leeds Football Club on Sunday April 14th of April.

Millionhairs Hair and Beauty, York was one of the finalists in the Local Salon of the Year category. The competition was fierce but Millionhairs Hair and Beauty received the recognition and took the trophy home.

Salon Owner Emily Dodd said: “To win this incredible award is a dream come true. It still doesn’t feel real!

"We value every single client that comes through the door and I don’t see this as coming to work, it’s more than that it’s coming in to see friends.

"We have become a Millionhairs Hair and Beauty family. We are a small team so I never thought we would be where we are now when I took over the lease. We are so grateful to everyone who voted for us.”

A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024, Chapter 2 said: “Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow.

"The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended on their accomplishments.”