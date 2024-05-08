Instead, if plans being put to the authority’s executive tomorrow are accepted, the council will take over the running of the Union Terrace and Robinson Court hostels itself.

The Changing Lives staff who work there will transfer across to the council, under TUPE provisions.

It is all part of the authority’s move to bring all homelessness services in York ‘in house’, as it prepares to launch a new strategy that aims to end rough sleeping within the lifetime of the Labour administration.

A report outlining the new strategy is expected later this year.

The move to bring all homelessness services in York ‘in house’ to the council began last autumn with the controversial decision not to renew the authority’s £95,000-a-year contract with the Salvation Army to provide an ‘early intervention’ service working with rough sleepers on the streets.

Changing Lives provides a next level service – offering temporary accommodation in two different hostels (Union Terrace for men, Robinson Court for women and children) as well as support for formerly homeless people living in shared housing.

But the city council itself also runs several hostels – including the Peaseholme Centre for adults and Howe Hill for young people – as well as a developing programme of ‘housing first’ supported tenancies for people who were formerly homeless.

A report to tomorrow’s Executive written by the council’s housing director Tracey Carter and adult social care director Sara Storey says the council-run programmes have a better success rate in terms of helping homeless people off the streets in the long term.

Bringing all services in-house will make it easier to create a ‘reliable performance framework’ and to enable a ‘root and branch redesign’ of the city’s homelessness strategy, the report says.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, York’s executive member for housing, who is developing the council’s new rough sleeping strategy, said the council’s approach was designed to ‘achieve our goal of reducing homelessness and putting an end to rough sleeping in our city’.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic (Image: Supplied)

“Our vision is for a broader model of support that moves away from institutional hostel accommodation to a more bespoke wraparound support model,” he said.

“This will lead to supported accommodation options that address the often multiple complex needs of individuals, so they are supported into independence.

“This approach recognises that if we don’t properly integrate services like mental health support, specialist children’s services, drug and alcohol support and other health services with dedicated housing provision, we won’t stop the revolving door of people going out and straight back into our services. That’s bad for people and bad for the public purse.”

The contract with Changing Lives is due to end on July 31.

Instead of renewing it for several years, as has been done in the past, the authority is expected to offer a temporary contract extension – running through to December at the latest – so as to allow for a ‘smooth transition’.

The Press has approached Changing Lives – which the council says has been consulted about the proposals - for comment.

The Press understands that the council is still in talks with the Salvation Army about what role it can play in working with homeless people in York in future.