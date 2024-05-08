Drivers were being advised to avoid the A59 (York Place) through Knaresborough earlier today (Wednesday, May 8) following the incident.

The A59 was closed for around two hours in both directions between the A6055 Boroughbridge Road and the B6163 Gracious Street after a serious crash.

The road reopened at around 3.15pm. The closure caused congestion in the centre of Knaresborough with motorists on X dubbing the traffic 'bedlam'.

Earlier in the week the Knaresborough area suffered flooding which is still affecting travel in some parts of the town.