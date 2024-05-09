Three different schemes are currently before city council planners to turn either homes or offices into holiday lets.

One scheme would turn three floors of offices above a shoe shop in Spurriergate into two holiday apartments.

Also on the drawing board is a plan to covert a family home in Clifton and another at Park Grove into vacation accommodation.

The city centre scheme (re: 24/00706/LBC) is earmarked for the floors above the Shoes4U shop at 12-16 Spurriergate.

The four-storey building is Grade II listed building. The building is within York's Central Historic Core Conservation Area. Under the plan, renovations would change the offices to two self-contained holiday lets.

The planning document, prepared by Mass Architecture on behalf of Park Newton Estates, said: "The alterations are intended to secure the long-term viable use of the building as a mixed-use dwelling of both commercial and residential uses.

"The changes will ensure it meets the expected and required accommodation standards for users in this locality of York."

The proposed scheme involves changing the use of the upper floors to holiday apartments, introducing a new timber staircase and altering the shop front to create a new entrance.

Secondary glazing and other internal alterations will be carried out to bring the apartments up to contemporary living standards, say the applicants.

"These proposed works have been thoughtfully considered to minimise any potential harm to the heritage significance of the listed building."

The scheme envisages a new one-bed apartment on the first floor. On the second and third floors the proposed alterations will create a three-bed, duplex apartment.

Repairs will be made to the outside rear of the building and also to all windows.

Planners are also considering another holiday let application: the change of use to a family home at 3 Tennyson Avenue, Clifton, York to a permanent holiday let (ref: 24/00714/FUL).

Tennyson Avenue - proposed site of new holiday let. Photo from planning documents (Image: Supplied)

Applicant Fanny Pardo-Figueroa says the change would allow the house to become a three-bed holiday let, which could host up to five people.

In the design statement to planners, the applicant says there would be no structural changes to the property and that the property had two parking spaces at the front of the house.

It concludes: "The location is in Clifton, York, at a walkable distance to the city centre, therefore is in a fully-developed location as opposed to a new development. Access is through Field View Street through to Tennyson Avenue."

A third application is to change a property at Park Grove (ref: 24/00727/FUL).

Applicant |Mike Ibbetson wants to change the use an empty house at 70 Park Grove into a holiday let and has submitted plans to turn the property into a three-bedroom holiday let.

