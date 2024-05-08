Organised by organisations including York BID, Aesthetica and York St John University, Reignite aims to attract inward investment, retain graduates and boost such businesses, following the designation of York as a UNESCO Media Arts City.

The recent Reignite III looked at global stages and organisations exporting ideas around the world. Now, Reignite aims to go back to the start, and look at the New Talent in our city.

The event at the Creative Centre on Thursday May 30 will feature 60 exhibiting artists across Fine Art, Photography and Illustration as part of the York St John Degree Show.

READ MORE:

A Reignite spokesperson said: “This edition of Reignite is dedicated to those just starting out. As a city, we must champion the Next Generation of talent. Your attendance demonstrates city-wide support for new talent in York.

“We will hear from recent graduates that have gone on to work for organisations such as HarperCollins, Ravensburger, Lottie Shaw, Guinness, Adidas, Puma, and Pepsi, as well as a panel of artists who are starting out. We will also hear more about York’s new Creative Business Skills Academy.

“The focus of Reignite IV is to shine a light on York’s Next Generation of talent and how they contribute to the future ecosystem of the city. This will be followed by the Reignite Party, which includes Art Tours, a DJ, drinks, and networking with a range of businesses from all sectors in the city.”

The evening starts at 5.30pm with a first session of Talks & Art Tours and a second session starting at 6.15pm. The Reignite Party starts at 7.15pm and runs until 9pm.

The spokesperson continued: “We are looking to unite the city in support of the high growth and economic potential of the creative industries. Hear from Dr Helen Minors (Dean, School of the Arts), Eleanor Tomlinson (HarperCollins), Rich O’Hare (Orillo), Cherie Federico (Aesthetica), and a panel of artists discussing growth and ambition in York.”

To book tickets, go to the Eventbrite website.

Reignite IV is supported by Aesthetica, York St John University, City of York Council, UKSPF, York BID, York Museums Trust and Viridian FX.