Police swooped to seize a large quantity of suspected cocaine destined for a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police said they became suspicious of a vehicle that was travelling to and from Scarborough.

The force intercepted the vehicle at around 9pm last night (May 7) in the Staxton area.

A "large amount" of suspected cocaine was seized and four people were arrested, the force added.

They said that they then seized a "large amount" of cocaine, before arresting four people.

  • Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.  Two other passengers, two men aged 24 and 25, and a woman aged 19, were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of class A drugs.