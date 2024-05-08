Police swooped to seize a large quantity of suspected cocaine destined for a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police said they became suspicious of a vehicle that was travelling to and from Scarborough.
The force intercepted the vehicle at around 9pm last night (May 7) in the Staxton area.
A "large amount" of suspected cocaine was seized and four people were arrested, the force added.
Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Two other passengers, two men aged 24 and 25, and a woman aged 19, were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of class A drugs.
