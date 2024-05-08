The famous street has been praised for having a “characterful row of twee shops” and an “irresistible” sandwich shop.

It’s also been described as “one of the UK’s best-preserved medieval streets”.

Speaking about its recent guide, the publisher explained: “When we set about curating this list of the most beautiful places in the UK, we called on our network of expert travel writers.

“These guys have personally experienced the pinch-me moment of seeing every place on this list IRL – so we can guarantee you there is no catfishing going on here.

“Of course, you’ll find the usual suspects – you can’t argue with the magic of the Isle of Skye, after all – but you’ll also find some more surprising beauty spots to add to your travel bucket list.”

You can see all 15 of Britain’s most beautiful places to visit here.

Why is Shambles one of the UK’s most beautiful places to visit?





The travel experts commented: “Peering down York’s Shambles in 2024, with the road’s overhanging buildings, rustic wooden crossbeams and a characterful row of twee shops, you’d have no idea of the road’s grim past.

“The name ‘Shambles’ literally refers to an open-air slaughterhouse, which is what this York street was back in the 1300s.

Recommended reading:

“These days all that blood and gore (and the street’s famed butchers, which stuck around until the 1800s) is long gone; leaving one of the UK’s best preserved medieval streets.”

It adds: “There are few easier, more atmospheric ways to transport yourself back hundreds of years (without the iffy smells and sights) than a stroll down Shambles.”

Time Out also says you won’t be able to walk past Shambles Kitchen “without buying one of the shop’s delicious smoked sandwiches” as the “wafts coming out of that place are irresistible”.