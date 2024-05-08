The Churchill Hotel at 65 Bootham, Clifton, has submitted fresh plans to have five dining pods in its front garden for five years.

Similar plans to have five pods sited permanently on the site were refused by City of York Council last year as officers said they would be of ‘uncharacteristic and harmful appearance’ in the conservation area. Previously, applications for seven pods had been sought.

A revised scheme to have five pods on the site for five years were also refused last year for similar reasons.

An application to have five pods on the site for 120 days was not determined, leading the hotel to deem their approval.

Pods or igloos have been a regular feature of the hotel, which has described them as a ‘lifeline’ since they first appeared to allow dining at the hotel in the pandemic to meet social distancing requirements.

Now, the popularity of the pods, fuelled by trends for outside dining, is helping the hotel maintain and increase custom and staffing levels than would be the case without them. The hotel says seven permanent full-time jobs and 11 permanent part-time jobs have been created by the pods as it now meets an expected demand for outdoor dining.

In conclusion, the hotel added the pods won’t hinder views of the Grade II-listed building, with five pods, instead of an earlier sought seven, lessening their impact further. Improved landscaping and a new boundary hedge would reduce their impact even more.

The Churchill also added: “The proposals would ensure the long-term viability of the listed building through providing continued hospitality pods which bring in significant income for the hotel, thus aiding the post-covid recovery (a heritage benefit).”

A supportive Cllr Danny Myers, ward councillor for Clifton, has told council planners: “It is my view that the social and economic benefits are important to Clifton, Bootham, and the local and wider community. Further that the heritage aspect of the application is strengthened by the use of well-designed pods, in an excellently landscaped garden area.

“The building is very attractive and complimented by a well-used, very well looked after, enterprising garden space. The area benefits from people using this space. It gives a good feeling to the local community, people enjoying their vacation or local residents using the outdoor space.”

Cllr Myers also warned: “Previously, when the garden wasn't used for this purpose, this area outside the hotel and to the side on Grosvenor Terrace could attract antisocial behaviour, this has all but been removed from this vicinity due. If Planning Officers decide that they cannot support the application, please could I request that the matter is called in and determined by a Planning Committee.”