Now North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

A force spokesperson said the attack happened on the evening of Friday, March 29, in Micklegate Walk – close to William Hill and Farmfoods - in Selby town centre.

The spokesperson said: “A woman was violently assaulted by an unknown suspect. She was found by passers-by, having suffered serious injuries, including a broken nose.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man in the picture, as he may have information that could assist our investigation."

If members of the public have any information, they're urged to contact laura.wright@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Laura Wright, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240055185 when passing on information.