TSB is the latest high street bank to announce branch closures.

The banks will begin closing their doors for good in September, while others won’t close until May next year.

TSB has announced it will close 36 bank branches, cutting 250 jobs across the business (Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Trade union Unite said the decision by the UK high street lender was a “grave mistake”.

“These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network,” Unite’s regional officer Andy Case said.

Unite said it will be holding fresh negotiations with TSB about ways to further reduce job losses.

A spokesman for TSB said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.

“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”

TSB will have 175 branches across the UK after the latest round of closures.

This the full list of TSB branches set for closure, and when:

Alloa, Drysdale Street, September 19, 2024

Bedworth, King Street, September 3, 2024

Birmingham, Pype Hayes, Tyburn Road, September 26, 2024

Bridlington, Manor Street, September 12, 2024

Buxton, Spring Gardens, September 10, 2024

Carmarthen, Blue Street, September 17, 2024

Cwmbran, General Rees Square, September 18, 2024

Dovercourt, High Street, September 5, 2024

Edinburgh, Leith Walk, September 17, 2024

Felixstowe, Hamilton Road, September 10, 2024

Frome, Cheap Street, September 19, 2024

Glasgow, Paisley Road West, September 25, 2024

Glasgow, Carmunnock Road, September 24, 2024

Haddington, Court Street, September 5, 2024

Hounslow, High Street, September 4, 2024

Lerwick, Esplanade, September 10, 2024

Leven, High Street, September 18, 2024

London, Bethnal Green Road, September 11, 2024

London, South Side, Clapham, September 12, 2024

Longton, Market Street, September 11, 2024

Manchester, Wood Street, September 12, 2024

Newcastle, West Road, September 18, 2024

Peterhead, Queen Street, September 25, 2024

Sheerness, High Street, September 24, 2024

Stornoway, Francis Street, September 3, 2024

Torquay, St Marychurch Road, September 25, 2024

Whitehaven, Lowther Street, September 4, 2024

Amble, Queen Street, May 2025

Aylsham, Market Place, May 2025

Banff, Castle Street, May 2025

Bedlington, Front Street West, May 2025

Bude, Belle Vue, May 2025

Crook, North Terrace, May 2025

Flint, Trelawny Square, May 2025

Tenbury Wells, Teme Street, May 2025

Whitchurch, Watergate Street, May 2025

Banks including Halifax, Lloyds and Bank of Scotland are also closing a number of high street branches.

These are the bank branches set to close this month.

Lloyds bank closures

35 Bradford Road, Brighouse, England - 28/05/2024

2-4 High Street, March, England - 28/05/2024

38 Chapel Lane, Formby, England - 28/05/2024

21 Broad Street, Pershore, England - 28/05/2024

18 Market Place, North Walsham, England - 29/05/2024

Halifax bank closures

226 Heathway, Dagenham, England - 15/05/2024

33 Main Street , Larne, Northern Ireland - 29/05/2024

Bank of Scotland bank closures