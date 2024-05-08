Banking group TSB has announced plans to close 36 bank branches across the UK in a move that will see 250 jobs cut across the business.
TSB is the latest high street bank to announce branch closures.
The banks will begin closing their doors for good in September, while others won’t close until May next year.
Trade union Unite said the decision by the UK high street lender was a “grave mistake”.
“These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network,” Unite’s regional officer Andy Case said.
Unite said it will be holding fresh negotiations with TSB about ways to further reduce job losses.
A spokesman for TSB said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.
“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”
TSB will have 175 branches across the UK after the latest round of closures.
This the full list of TSB branches set for closure, and when:
- Alloa, Drysdale Street, September 19, 2024
- Bedworth, King Street, September 3, 2024
- Birmingham, Pype Hayes, Tyburn Road, September 26, 2024
- Bridlington, Manor Street, September 12, 2024
- Buxton, Spring Gardens, September 10, 2024
- Carmarthen, Blue Street, September 17, 2024
- Cwmbran, General Rees Square, September 18, 2024
- Dovercourt, High Street, September 5, 2024
- Edinburgh, Leith Walk, September 17, 2024
- Felixstowe, Hamilton Road, September 10, 2024
- Frome, Cheap Street, September 19, 2024
- Glasgow, Paisley Road West, September 25, 2024
- Glasgow, Carmunnock Road, September 24, 2024
- Haddington, Court Street, September 5, 2024
- Hounslow, High Street, September 4, 2024
- Lerwick, Esplanade, September 10, 2024
- Leven, High Street, September 18, 2024
- London, Bethnal Green Road, September 11, 2024
- London, South Side, Clapham, September 12, 2024
- Longton, Market Street, September 11, 2024
- Manchester, Wood Street, September 12, 2024
- Newcastle, West Road, September 18, 2024
- Peterhead, Queen Street, September 25, 2024
- Sheerness, High Street, September 24, 2024
- Stornoway, Francis Street, September 3, 2024
- Torquay, St Marychurch Road, September 25, 2024
- Whitehaven, Lowther Street, September 4, 2024
- Amble, Queen Street, May 2025
- Aylsham, Market Place, May 2025
- Banff, Castle Street, May 2025
- Bedlington, Front Street West, May 2025
- Bude, Belle Vue, May 2025
- Crook, North Terrace, May 2025
- Flint, Trelawny Square, May 2025
- Tenbury Wells, Teme Street, May 2025
- Whitchurch, Watergate Street, May 2025
Banks including Halifax, Lloyds and Bank of Scotland are also closing a number of high street branches.
These are the bank branches set to close this month.
Lloyds bank closures
- 35 Bradford Road, Brighouse, England - 28/05/2024
- 2-4 High Street, March, England - 28/05/2024
- 38 Chapel Lane, Formby, England - 28/05/2024
- 21 Broad Street, Pershore, England - 28/05/2024
- 18 Market Place, North Walsham, England - 29/05/2024
Halifax bank closures
- 226 Heathway, Dagenham, England - 15/05/2024
- 33 Main Street , Larne, Northern Ireland - 29/05/2024
Bank of Scotland bank closures
- Shore Street, Bowmore, Scotland - 08/05/2024
- 40 High Street Jedburgh, Scotland - 20/05/2024
- 17 Dalrymple Street, Girvan, Scotland - 20/05/2024
- 95 High Street, Dunbar, Scotland - 21/05/2024
- Main Road, Aviemore, Scotland - 21/05/2024
- The Cross, Cupar, Scotland - 29/05/2024
- 43/45 Townhead Street, Cumnock, Scotland - 29/05/2024
- 1 Galvelmore Street, Crieff, Scotland - 29/05/2024
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article