I Kissed a Girl follows on from the success of last year's I Kissed a Boy, but now it's the girls' turn for a shot at love as they head into the Italian countryside for the summer.

The series is hosted by Dannii Minogue who is playing the role of Cupid once again and promises to bring gripping love stories, sizzling drama and jaw-dropping outfits.

But among the 10 girls looking for true love is Georgia from Hunmanby. Let’s find out a bit more about her now she’s entered the grand doors of a beautiful Italian Masseria.

Georgia is a professional footballer and has played since she was eight years old.

Her career has taken her to Florida and South Carolina and back to the UK, where she’s played for teams including Sheffield United Women FC, Durham Women’s FC and now Rugby Borough Women’s Football Club.

Her whole life has been about football and dating has had to take a backseat.

The 28-year-old says she bucks the ‘football lesbian’ stereotype. Everyone presumes she’s playing the field and talking to multiple girls, when in reality she hasn’t been on a date in over a year.

In the past, Georgia has struggled with the word ‘lesbian’ because of the negative use of the word by other kids at school.

But over the years, she’s managed to shake off those feelings and now feels proud of her sexuality and in her own skin.

Georgia normally gravitates towards femme girls with a bit of an edge but has revealed she wants to meet a girl who has her own ambitions, and who understands that football is a big part of her life.

Commenting on her time on the show, she said: “My goal was not to cry on television and I think I made it to day two. It's amazing that there's finally a show like this out there. It's incredible representation and I'm just so glad I got to be a part of it.”

