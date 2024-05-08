North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in King's Staith between 2.15am and 4am on Tuesday (May 7).

A force spokesperson said the circumstances of the incident "are not yet known".

They added that enquiries are at an "early stage" and urged members of the public to come forward if they have any information.

Those who can help police should email rebecca.james@northyorkshire.police.uk, or phone 101, select option two and ask for PC 667 Rebecca James.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote police reference number 12240080004 when passing on information.