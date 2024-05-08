Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a bike was stolen from York Hospital.
North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened on Friday, March 22.
"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation," a force spokesperson said.
Those who can help police should call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12240051377 when passing on information.
