At first you might be wondering why on earth your black bin is still full at the top of your drive and even worse, where are you going to put bags of rubbish until your next bin day?

Well, believe it or not there are some simple rules to be aware of to avoid anymore bin disasters.

With this in mind, waste expert Paul Jackson from NRC Business Waste has explained why your wheelie bin might not be getting emptied and how to prevent it in the future.

Why did the bin men not empty my bin?





Your bin lid isn’t fully closed

“Leaving your wheelie bin lid open or not fully closed may seem trivial, but it leads to waste being blown out in windy conditions, attracting local nuisance wildlife like rats, foxes, and seagulls. Not only can this affect the visual appeal of your area, it can spread diseases from wildlife to pets and their owners.

“The big reason why not fully-closed bins usually go uncollected is because council and private waste collection trucks are equipped with automated lifting mechanisms designed to handle bins under specific conditions.”

Your wheelie bin is blocked or not easily accessible

“Accessibility is key to making sure your bin is emptied consistently. Obstacles like skips, parked cars, and roadworks can often block binmen from reaching your bin.

“This can cause delays in waste pickup, raise costs, and pose environmental and public health risks. When you put your bin out for bin day, be conscious about where you place it, keeping accessibility in mind and making your binmen’s jobs easier.”

Cancellations due to severe weather

“Severe weather conditions like snow, ice, and flooding can have a major impact on your wheelie bin collection. Snow and ice might bury or freeze bins, making them hard to access and dangerous for residents and binmen. At the same time, icy roads increase the likelihood of accidents on the road, leading to delays and cancellations of bin collection services.

“Councils and waste management companies prioritise the safety of their staff, and will make sure scheduled collections are postponed and rearranged to minimise the likelihood of accidents.”

Non-recyclables in recycling bins

“Mixing non-recyclable materials into recycling bins contaminates the recycling truck’s load. This could lead to the entire load being considered contaminated and sent entirely to landfill. Similarly, non-recyclables can cause mechanical problems at recycling facilities like clogs or damage to sorting equipment, leading to operational inefficiencies.

“To prevent this, waste management companies and councils might just choose not to empty bins that contain visible non-recyclables to avoid contaminating the rest of the load with potentially damaging materials. This acts as a deterrent and encourages residents to sort their waste properly for collection day.”

Your bin is too heavy for staff to pick up

“Waste collection staff are discouraged from handling overly heavy wheelie bins as it can lead to injury and deterioration of their physical health over time, such as sprains and strains. These injuries can result in weeks or months of time off for bin men and waste management, and lower workforce efficiency.

“Similarly, bins over the weight limit can overburden the mechanical parts of the collection vehicles, leading to more frequent repairs and potentially disrupting service schedules.”