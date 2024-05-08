Drivers are urged to avoid the A19 at Clifton, near Clifton Green, which is closed this morning (Wednesday, May 8) due to the collision.

Police on the scene told The Press one person was taken to hospital.

City of York Council said inbound traffic is being diverted around Clifton Green.

The scene on the A19 at Clifton (Image: Newsquest)

The AA said the road is blocked with heavy traffic both ways from Water Lane to Compton Street.

A police cordon is in place with multiple police cars and vans on the scene.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time. Thank you," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

First York said the road closure is affecting its number two bus service.