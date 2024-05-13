Moby Dick, an adaptation of the Herman Melville novel by Simple8 (in association with Royal & Derngate, Northampton), is scheduled to be performed at the York Theatre Royal from June 6 to 8.

The production comes heavily acclaimed, having won both the Peter Brook Ensemble Award and the WhatsOnStage Best Ensemble Award.

The critically-acclaimed and award-winning theatre ensemble behind the play specialises in creating worlds out of nothing – producing bold new plays that tackle big ideas using large casts – and hopes to transport theatregoers into a world at sea, in search of the world’s most infamous whale.

Complete with sea shanties played live on stage, planks of wood, tattered sheets and a battered assortment of musical instruments, the set design hopes to add to the feeling that you’re onboard The Pequod.

Director Jesse Jones said: “It is a great pleasure to bring together this supremely talented ensemble of performers.

Moby Dick by theatre group Simple8 (Image: Manuel Harlan)

“Together, as a company we will conjure the world of the play using their musical ability, dynamic physicality and powerhouse performances to breathe life into this poignant yet playful production.”

Guy Rhys plays Captain Ahab and in the ensemble of actors and actor-musicians are Mark Arends (Ishmael), Jonathan Charles (ensemble), Hannah Emanuel (Starbuck), Syreeta Kumar (Manx), Hazel Monaghan (Ensemble), James Newton (Flask), William Pennington (Stubb) and Tom Swale (Queequeg).

The show is set to take place at 7.30pm and will have a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are available at the box office (01904 623568) or through the York Theatre Royal’s website at Moby Dick | York Theatre Royal