Firefighters came to the rescue of a man who was locked out of a room in his York flat.
The door’s mechanism broke meaning he could not enter the living room and kitchen of the property, off Heslington Road, last night (Tuesday, May 7).
His medication was in the room and the television had been left on inside, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters were on the scene at about 11.20pm and accessed the closed off room using “crew power”, a service spokesperson said.
