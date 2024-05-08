A bin fire in York city centre was started deliberately, the fire service said.
Firefighters were called to Low Petergate at about 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 7).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was inside a large commercial bin.
“The fire destroyed the contents and the cause was thought to be deliberate. The crew used a hose reel to extinguish the fire,” a service spokesperson said.
