He grew up in Harrogate – where his family still live, and where his brother serves as a police officer.

He himself now lives with his wife and two young children just outside York.

And until being elected as the region’s first-ever metro mayor last week, he was a successful local businessman, the owner of York men’s and children’s clothing shop Winston’s of York, in Back Swinegate.

While he's in post as the region's metro mayor, the shop will be run by a manager.

Mr Skaith says he 'loves our region' and 'understands the challenges faced by ordinary families'.

“I want my children to grow up in a North Yorkshire that is full of opportunity.," he said.

“I’m not a career politician. I’ve run a small business and been chair of the York High Street Forum. I know how to balance the books.”

He says he will be a ‘value for money’ Mayor, ‘always spending taxpayers’ money wisely’.

“I have a credible plan to deliver for York and North Yorkshire, using my experience in business to get the best deal for our region,” he said.

He has pledged to ‘champion York and North Yorkshire’ by attracting investment into communities and by ‘always fighting for the best deal for our region’.

The new executive post of metro mayor is entirely different from the purely ceremonial post of Lord Mayor of York, which will continue unchanged.