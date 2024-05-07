A caravan overturned after a crash in a North Yorkshire town, the fire service said.
Firefighters and police officers rushed to the scene in Lead Lane, Brompton, near Northallerton, at about 11.30am today (Tuesday, May 7).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the road was closed by police after the crash.
A service spokesperson added that crews made the scene safe and left the incident with police.
