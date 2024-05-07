This is its third such award in just over five years. C-Kore has grown significantly since receiving the Queen’s Award for Enterprise - Innovation in 2019, saying it has revolutionised the oil and gas industry. Their small, automated, standalone testing tools have been used more than 800 times, helping operators maintain their underwater electrical networks.

Cynthia Pikaar, Director of Sales & Marketing for C-Kore, said: “When we won our second award, The Queen’s Award for Enterprise - International Trade in 2021, the business climate was very different.

“The world was going through a global pandemic and, due to strict quarantine rules, moving offshore personnel around for subsea operations was extremely difficult.

“Our customers really appreciated the benefits of our simple-to-use technology which negated the need for additional offshore personnel, whilst still having C-Kore technical support available remotely if required.”

Now, the reputation of C-Kore’s patented testing tools has reached around the globe. With the help of strategically placed in-country representatives, attending local exhibitions, 1-2-1 meetings either in person or via Teams, and word of mouth recommendations from happy customers, C-Kore’s overseas sales have continued to grow resulting in 80% of C-Kore’s orders now coming from outside the UK.

As an organisation C-Kore says it is extremely proud of these achievements and is looking forward to continuing to serve the global subsea industry in the years to come.

C-Kore will receive its award shortly and later in the year will celebrate with other winners at a reception being held at Windsor Castle.

