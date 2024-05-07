Admiral Taverns wants to replace existing outdoor seating erected during the Pandemic at the Dick Turpin, 49 Moorcroft Road, Woodthorpe.

The latest plans follow refusal of a similar scheme by City of York Council, which was also lost at appeal earlier this year.

The latest application seeks a new seating area south of the pub, with 1.8m high timber fencing, 0.9m planters, a relocated 6m x 4m parasol and festoon lighting.

READ MORE:

It would be smaller than what is already there, with plans revised significantly to mitigate earlier opposition.

This has “softened the appearance of the proposal creating a more aesthetically pleasing scheme which improves the visual amenity of the premises and the surrounding area and commercial parade/centre to which it is located.”

The pub would remain as now, including its operations and trading hours.

The application concluded: “Consequently, it is considered that the principle of the proposal is acceptable as the proposal clearly adheres and complies with relevant local legislation and the aspirations of the National Planning Policy Framework and the proposal would result in helping to ensure the long-term vitality and viability of this valued, well-established important community facility and the surrounding commercial parade.”